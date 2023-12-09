trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2697008
Who Is Ileana Marquez? First Mother To Be Crowned Miss Venezuela | School Teacher | Miss Universe

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 09, 2023, 03:10 PM IST
'A great precedent', said school teacher Ileana Marquez after she has crowned Miss Venezuela 2023, as the country looks to clinch another Miss Universe title. The 27-year-old was representing the state of Amazonas and is the first mother to win the title, a first for the country's pageant history. Marquez welcomed greater inclusivity in the country's pageant circuit.
