Who is Ivana Knoll? Qatar might soon arrest the ex-Miss Croatia model for this crime

| Updated: Nov 30, 2022, 06:10 PM IST

Ivana Knoll, a former Miss Croatia, might go to jail for her ‘provocative attire’ at the current World Cup. Knoll stoked up the controversy two times. Earlier, she wore a figure-hugging national colour combination of red and white dress for Croatia's first match.