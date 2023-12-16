trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2699505
Who is Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 16, 2023, 02:22 AM IST
Rajasthan CM Oath Ceremony: Vasundhara Raje Reaction: Today in Rajasthan, new Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and two Deputy Chief Ministers took oath. Picture of Vasundhara Raje and Bhajanlal Sharma also went viral.

