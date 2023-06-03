NewsVideos
videoDetails

Who is responsible for Odisha train accident, more than 900 people injured

|Updated: Jun 03, 2023, 11:50 AM IST
At least 288 people were killed and nearly 900 injured in a gruesome train accident involving three trains in Odisha's Balasore on Friday. Rescue work is going on at the spot.

All Videos

Odisha Train Accident: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Reaches Balasore To Take Stock Of Situation
3:29
Odisha Train Accident: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Reaches Balasore To Take Stock Of Situation
PM Modi convenes important meeting on Odisha train accident
2:16
PM Modi convenes important meeting on Odisha train accident
Screaming people falling on each other, that terrible scene of the train accident
5:39
Screaming people falling on each other, that terrible scene of the train accident
Who is the culprit of Balasore train accident? painful pictures of odisha train accident
14:12
Who is the culprit of Balasore train accident? painful pictures of odisha train accident
Rescue operation intensified in Balasore, CM Patnaik and Railway Minister reached the accident site
12:57
Rescue operation intensified in Balasore, CM Patnaik and Railway Minister reached the accident site

Trending Videos

3:29
Odisha Train Accident: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Reaches Balasore To Take Stock Of Situation
2:16
PM Modi convenes important meeting on Odisha train accident
5:39
Screaming people falling on each other, that terrible scene of the train accident
14:12
Who is the culprit of Balasore train accident? painful pictures of odisha train accident
12:57
Rescue operation intensified in Balasore, CM Patnaik and Railway Minister reached the accident site
Railway minister Aswani Vaisnaw,Breaking News,Coromandel Express,coromandel express train accident,coromandel express accident,train accident,coromandel express train accident today,coromandel express accident news,coromandel express accident today news,coromandel express accident case study,coromandel express train accident live,odisha train accident,coromandel express train accident today news,coromandel express train accident latest news,train accident news,coromandel express news today,