Who is responsible for the hoarding accident in Ghatkopar

Sonam|Updated: May 15, 2024, 12:14 AM IST
A major accident occurred in Mumbai on Monday when a huge hoarding fell in Ghatkopar area due to the storm. The death toll in this incident increased to 14 early Tuesday and at least 74 people were injured. At the same time, controversy continues regarding the responsibility of this attack. Questions are being raised on BMC and Railways regarding this accident.

