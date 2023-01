videoDetails

Who is Sandeep Singh, the Indian hockey player who has been accused of sexual harassment?

| Updated: Jan 03, 2023, 06:15 PM IST

Sandeep Singh rose to fame following a miraculous recovery after being seriously injured and bed-ridden for a year due to a gunshot wound when he was 20. He returned to the field two years later and was named captain of the Indian national team in 2009.