Who will be next CM of Rajasthan?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 06, 2023, 02:06 AM IST
BJP got a huge majority in Rajasthan but even after three days the party has not been able to announce the name of the Chief Minister. There is a fierce competition between Vasundhara Raje, Princess Diya Kumari and Mahant Balaknath as to who will sit on the Chief Minister's chair?
