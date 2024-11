videoDetails

Who will be next Maharashtra CM?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Nov 26, 2024, 10:44 AM IST

The race for the oath taking of the CM post in Maharashtra has intensified. The suspense continues over the name of the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra. According to sources, Eknath Shinde will resign from the CM post today. The swearing-in ceremony may be held on the 29th. Will Devendra Fadnavis sit on the seat of the Chief Minister of Maharashtra or Eknath Shinde?