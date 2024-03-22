Advertisement
Who will contest for Lok Sabha Election?

Mar 22, 2024
Aam Aadmi Party is holding protesting against arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal in liquor policy scam case. The protest is being held outside BJP headquarters. Meanwhile, question arises who will contest for Lok Sabha elections and Delhi Assembly elections?

