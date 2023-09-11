trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2661123
Who will save your children from killer dogs? Menace of stray dogs discussed in SC

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 11, 2023, 11:20 PM IST
These days there is a lot of discussion on the menace of stray dogs. And now this discussion has reached the Supreme Court. Where the Chief Justice of India has expressed concern over the incidents of people being bitten by stray dogs. But our question is how long will we continue to express concern over this problem. When and how will we get rid of the terror of stray dogs?
