I.N.D.I.A. Alliance makes huge remark on EVM ahead of vote counting

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 03, 2024, 10:14 PM IST
Many leaders of the opposition party accused the Election Commission of India of not doing the right thing.. and also once again held EVMs responsible for their possible defeat.. This was started two days ago by Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh.. when He accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of talking to election officials and DM... On this, the Election Commission showed strictness and asked Jairam Ramesh to reply by 7 pm today. However, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh gave a reply to him. Asked for a week's time.

'Respond by 7 pm': EC refuses to give extra time to Jairam Ramesh
Play Icon05:29
Subhash Chandra explains about Zee News Ban in Punjab
Play Icon03:32
Know what preparations have been done for Lok Sabha Election Vote Counting
Play Icon04:06
Subhash Chandra Exclusive: Dr Chandra's vision on challenges of media
Play Icon05:34
Lok Sabha Election2024: Akhilesh Yadav targets PM Modi Ahead of Results
Play Icon01:55
