videoDetails

I.N.D.I.A. Alliance makes huge remark on EVM ahead of vote counting

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jun 03, 2024, 10:14 PM IST

Many leaders of the opposition party accused the Election Commission of India of not doing the right thing.. and also once again held EVMs responsible for their possible defeat.. This was started two days ago by Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh.. when He accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of talking to election officials and DM... On this, the Election Commission showed strictness and asked Jairam Ramesh to reply by 7 pm today. However, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh gave a reply to him. Asked for a week's time.