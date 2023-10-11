trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2674145
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Why Akhilesh Yadav is angry over JPNIC?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 11, 2023, 11:42 PM IST
SP President Akhilesh Yadav recently went to Lucknow on the birth anniversary of Jayaprakash Narayan. Actually, Akhilesh had reached JPNIC Center to garland the party workers, but before that, LDA locked the main gate of JPNIC. Due to the gate being closed, Akhilesh jumped inside the JPNIC gate.
Follow Us

All Videos

Israel Hamas Conflict Updates: US warships arrive in Israel
play icon0:37
Israel Hamas Conflict Updates: US warships arrive in Israel
America ready to attack Hamas?
play icon5:23
America ready to attack Hamas?
EC changes Rajasthan polling date
play icon2:0
EC changes Rajasthan polling date
Aamir Khan Returns With 'Sitare Zameen Par', Similar Theme To 'Taare Zameen Par' Film
play icon1:44
Aamir Khan Returns With 'Sitare Zameen Par', Similar Theme To 'Taare Zameen Par' Film
Israel Palestine Attack: Israel को मिला World Leaders का समर्थन, America, Britain, India आए साथ
play icon5:10
Israel Palestine Attack: Israel को मिला World Leaders का समर्थन, America, Britain, India आए साथ

Trending Videos

Israel Hamas Conflict Updates: US warships arrive in Israel
play icon0:37
Israel Hamas Conflict Updates: US warships arrive in Israel
America ready to attack Hamas?
play icon5:23
America ready to attack Hamas?
EC changes Rajasthan polling date
play icon2:0
EC changes Rajasthan polling date
Aamir Khan Returns With 'Sitare Zameen Par', Similar Theme To 'Taare Zameen Par' Film
play icon1:44
Aamir Khan Returns With 'Sitare Zameen Par', Similar Theme To 'Taare Zameen Par' Film
Israel Palestine Attack: Israel को मिला World Leaders का समर्थन, America, Britain, India आए साथ
play icon5:10
Israel Palestine Attack: Israel को मिला World Leaders का समर्थन, America, Britain, India आए साथ
akhilesh yadav news,Akhilesh Yadav Live,akhilesh yadav interview,akhilesh yadav today news,akhilesh yadav news live,akhilesh yadav video,akhilesh yadav jpnic,Akhilesh Yadav,akhilesh yadav in lucknow,LDA,Samajwadi Party,akhilesh on JPNIC,JPNIC,jaya prakash narayan,ankhilesh trending video,samajwadi party in luckow,Breaking News,Zee News,akhilesh on jaiprakash narayan jayanti,lda on jpnic,LDA locks JPNIC,akhilesh trending news,