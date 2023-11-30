trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2693697
Why America have so much sympathy for Khalistani?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 30, 2023, 02:58 PM IST
America has made serious allegations against India of conspiracy to murder an American citizen. An Indian citizen named Nikhil Gupta has been arrested on charges of this conspiracy. America also said that this dangerous conspiracy has been foiled. After which now questions are being raised whether America is also on the path of Canada on the issue of Khalistan. However, meanwhile, Canada's statement has also come on this matter. Citing the Nijjar killing, Canada has appealed to India to take the matter seriously.
america on khalistan,america allegation on india,Nikhil Gupta,america on nikhil gupta,canada on america allegation,