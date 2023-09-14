trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2662195
Why Apple Ditched Lightning Connector And Introduced USB-C Charging Port? Here's Why

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 14, 2023, 12:25 PM IST
Apple has ditched the lightning port in it various devices and replaced it with USB Type-C port. However, it was not like Apple was given much of choice as new EU rules were forced on the company. Android phones have been using the same port for charging for years. Why did the EU force companies to adopt USB-C Type charger?
