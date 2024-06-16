videoDetails

Why are Hindu children studying in madrasas of MP

Sonam | Updated: Jun 16, 2024, 12:22 AM IST

DNA: A big news has come out about madrasas in Madhya Pradesh. The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights i.e. NCPCR has given a suggestion to the MP government. NCPCR President Priyank Kanungo has said that madrasas in Madhya Pradesh lack infrastructure. Hindu children studying in madrasas should be removed from there. Send Hindu children to normal schools. There are 1,755 registered madrasas in MP and '9,417 Hindu children are studying in these madrasas'. Kanungo demanded that Muslim children should also be sent to normal schools.