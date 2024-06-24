Advertisement
Why did Archana Makwana get into trouble after doing yoga at the Golden Temple?

|Updated: Jun 24, 2024, 03:35 PM IST
After an INFLUENCER's yoga, this matter has escalated so much that now an FIR has been registered. On the occasion of International Yoga Day on 21st June, a social media influencer did yoga in the Golden Temple premises. After which her photo went viral. And a ruckus started over this. People accused the influencer Archana Makwana of disrespect for the footage, while the Gurudwara Management Committee also objected to it. And said that this woman came to the Gurudwara directly for the shoot without bowing her head and left from there after getting her photo clicked.

