Why did Modi reach Ayodhya 22 days before his Prana Pratishtha?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 30, 2023, 12:02 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached Valmiki Airport in Ayodhya. CM Yogi welcomed and congratulated Prime Minister Modi at the airport. PM Modi will reach Dharam Path in some time and will start a 15 kilometer long road show from there.

Prime Minister Modi reached Valmiki Airport
Prime Minister Modi reached Valmiki Airport
25 big news related to Ayodhya Ram temple
25 big news related to Ayodhya Ram temple
PM Modi will gift projects worth crores to Ayodhya
PM Modi will gift projects worth crores to Ayodhya
Top News: 30 December 2023 | Ayodhya Ram Mandir
Top News: 30 December 2023 | Ayodhya Ram Mandir
Today Ayodhya gets the gift of international airport and railway station.
Today Ayodhya gets the gift of international airport and railway station.

