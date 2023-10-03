trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2670505
Why did Nitish Kumar remember the caste census after 18 years?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 03, 2023, 08:24 PM IST
PM Modi has given a big statement on caste census in Bihar. The PM has said that for me the poor are the largest population of this country. Besides, the PM has also put Congress in the dock. The PM said that Congress used to say that Muslims have the first right on the resources of this country.. Does Congress now want to usurp their rights?
