Why did Vivek Bindra suddenly take Deepak Chaurasia's interview amidst the discussion of notes?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 19, 2023, 10:00 PM IST
Two Thousand Rupees Note: RBI has announced not to issue new notes of two thousand rupees. Notes can be exchanged in banks from 23 May to 30 September. RBI will not issue new Rs 2,000 notes. From May 23 to September 30, notes can be exchanged in the bank. However, it will continue as legal tender money. This means that if someone has a note of two thousand rupees, then its validity will remain. RBI has confirmed this by issuing a press release.

