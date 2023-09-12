trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2661302
Why does President Putin want to meet the dictator?

Sep 12, 2023
The luxury armored train carrying North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has apparently crossed into Russia ahead of a summit with President Vladimir Putin that the US said would focus on supplying weapons for Moscow’s war on Ukraine.
