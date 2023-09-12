trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2661637
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Why does the government want to ban diesel vehicles? 'NET ZERO' analysis of diesel vehicles

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 12, 2023, 10:28 PM IST
Diesel powered vehicles are costly to the environment because they cause more pollution. And now buying diesel vehicles may prove costly for you too. Because you may have to pay extra tax on buying diesel vehicles.
Follow Us

All Videos

Putin-Kim's Meeting Confirmed, Next Big Military Alliance? | Vladimir Putin | Kim Jong-Un
play icon3:4
Putin-Kim's Meeting Confirmed, Next Big Military Alliance? | Vladimir Putin | Kim Jong-Un
Enmity with Modi or Sanatan? I.N.D.I.A. What is the 'agenda' of?
play icon49:24
Enmity with Modi or Sanatan? I.N.D.I.A. What is the 'agenda' of?
India defeated Pakistan in Asia Cup match
play icon4:0
India defeated Pakistan in Asia Cup match
Justin Trudeau Faces Heat After A Humiliating G20 Summit In India | Canada | G20 Summit | PM Modi
play icon2:25
Justin Trudeau Faces Heat After A Humiliating G20 Summit In India | Canada | G20 Summit | PM Modi
Chandigarh: North India's First 'Aquarium Tunnel' opens at Chandigarh Sea World Carnival
play icon1:53
Chandigarh: North India's First 'Aquarium Tunnel' opens at Chandigarh Sea World Carnival

Trending Videos

Putin-Kim's Meeting Confirmed, Next Big Military Alliance? | Vladimir Putin | Kim Jong-Un
play icon3:4
Putin-Kim's Meeting Confirmed, Next Big Military Alliance? | Vladimir Putin | Kim Jong-Un
Enmity with Modi or Sanatan? I.N.D.I.A. What is the 'agenda' of?
play icon49:24
Enmity with Modi or Sanatan? I.N.D.I.A. What is the 'agenda' of?
India defeated Pakistan in Asia Cup match
play icon4:0
India defeated Pakistan in Asia Cup match
Justin Trudeau Faces Heat After A Humiliating G20 Summit In India | Canada | G20 Summit | PM Modi
play icon2:25
Justin Trudeau Faces Heat After A Humiliating G20 Summit In India | Canada | G20 Summit | PM Modi
Chandigarh: North India's First 'Aquarium Tunnel' opens at Chandigarh Sea World Carnival
play icon1:53
Chandigarh: North India's First 'Aquarium Tunnel' opens at Chandigarh Sea World Carnival
Sourabh Raaj Jain,saurabh raj jain,dna with saurabh raj jain,Sourabh Raj Jain,dna with sourabh,dna with sourabh raaj jain,daily news analysis with sourabh raaj jain,sourabh raj jain on zee,Saurabh Jain,saurabh raj jain as krishna,dna with sourabh jain,sourabh raaj jain on dna,Sourabh Raaj Jain show,dna with sourabh raj jain,sourabh raaj jain news show,sourabh raaj jain on zee news,Saurabh Raaj Jain,dna anchor sourabh jain,sourabh raj on zee news,