Why Iran's second test of Zuljanah satellite launcher is scares the West?

Iran tested its Zuljanah satellite launcher for a second time for research purposes. The satellite vehicle was launched with a suborbital target. Data gathered from this launch will support inform a third planned launch, but why Western powers and Israel fear Tehran’s nuclear ambitions?

|Updated: Jun 28, 2022, 01:10 AM IST
