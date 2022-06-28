Why Iran's second test of Zuljanah satellite launcher is scares the West?
Iran tested its Zuljanah satellite launcher for a second time for research purposes. The satellite vehicle was launched with a suborbital target. Data gathered from this launch will support inform a third planned launch, but why Western powers and Israel fear Tehran’s nuclear ambitions?
