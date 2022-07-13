NewsVideos

Why is #ShameOnEmiway trending on twitter? | Zee English News | Entertainment

In the track Machayengey 4’, Emiway has used some explicit words directed toward rapper Krsna’s mother which made the twitter storm with #ShameOnEmiway Meanwhile, Krsna also released a track dissing Emiway some days ago. The song went viral with the same name ‘Machayengey 4’.

|Updated: Jul 13, 2022, 08:41 PM IST
In the track Machayengey 4’, Emiway has used some explicit words directed toward rapper Krsna’s mother which made the twitter storm with #ShameOnEmiway Meanwhile, Krsna also released a track dissing Emiway some days ago. The song went viral with the same name ‘Machayengey 4’.

All Videos

Presidential Elections 2022: What will happen to me after elections, can't say - Yashwant Sinha
7:6
Presidential Elections 2022: What will happen to me after elections, can't say - Yashwant Sinha
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa flees the country amid economic crisis
23:9
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa flees the country amid economic crisis
Time Machine: Indira buried Indian history under Red Fort!
15:36
Time Machine: Indira buried Indian history under Red Fort!
Two arrested in connection with protest in Udaipur on June 20
3:35
Two arrested in connection with protest in Udaipur on June 20
Miscreants received funding for Kanpur violence, SIT investigation reveals
3:10
Miscreants received funding for Kanpur violence, SIT investigation reveals

Trending Videos

7:6
Presidential Elections 2022: What will happen to me after elections, can't say - Yashwant Sinha
23:9
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa flees the country amid economic crisis
15:36
Time Machine: Indira buried Indian history under Red Fort!
3:35
Two arrested in connection with protest in Udaipur on June 20
3:10
Miscreants received funding for Kanpur violence, SIT investigation reveals
Bollywood videos,