Why is #ShameOnEmiway trending on twitter?
In the track Machayengey 4’, Emiway has used some explicit words directed toward rapper Krsna’s mother which made the twitter storm with #ShameOnEmiway Meanwhile, Krsna also released a track dissing Emiway some days ago. The song went viral with the same name ‘Machayengey 4’.
