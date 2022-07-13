Why is #ShameOnEmiway trending on twitter? | Zee English News | Entertainment

In the track Machayengey 4’, Emiway has used some explicit words directed toward rapper Krsna’s mother which made the twitter storm with #ShameOnEmiway Meanwhile, Krsna also released a track dissing Emiway some days ago. The song went viral with the same name ‘Machayengey 4’.

| Updated: Jul 13, 2022, 08:41 PM IST

