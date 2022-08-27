NewsVideos

Why is the building higher than the Qutub Minar being demolished?

As the demolition date of the Twin Towers is approaching, fear is increasing in the minds of the people living nearby. The biggest concern of people is about their home and health. Falling of this building will certainly increase health problems for people living there.

|Updated: Aug 27, 2022, 11:56 AM IST
As the demolition date of the Twin Towers is approaching, fear is increasing in the minds of the people living nearby. The biggest concern of people is about their home and health. Falling of this building will certainly increase health problems for people living there.

