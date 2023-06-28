NewsVideos
videoDetails

Why is the trailer of the film '72 Hooren' banned? Listen what actor Mukesh Khanna said

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 09:54 PM IST
72 HOORAIN Trailer: What happens to a terrorist? After death does he get hell or heaven? Do 72 Hurons really welcome him in Jannat? No one has the exact answer to all these questions, but a film is coming on this issue - 72 Hooren. The censor board has not given its approval to the trailer of this film

All Videos

PM Modi Pushes for Uniform Civil Code, Faces Backlash From The Oppostion | UCC | Shashi Tharoor
play icon4:17
PM Modi Pushes for Uniform Civil Code, Faces Backlash From The Oppostion | UCC | Shashi Tharoor
Politics intensified after PM Modi's statement on UCC
play icon9:49
Politics intensified after PM Modi's statement on UCC
Smriti Irani questions Rahul Gandhi’s meeting with George Soros-funded Sunita Vishwanath in US
play icon5:22
Smriti Irani questions Rahul Gandhi’s meeting with George Soros-funded Sunita Vishwanath in US
Hollywood Star Julian Sands confirmed dead as human remains found in Mount Baldy wilderness
play icon1:46
Hollywood Star Julian Sands confirmed dead as human remains found in Mount Baldy wilderness
DNA: Non-Stop News: June 28, 2023
play icon3:36
DNA: Non-Stop News: June 28, 2023

Trending Videos

PM Modi Pushes for Uniform Civil Code, Faces Backlash From The Oppostion | UCC | Shashi Tharoor
play icon4:17
PM Modi Pushes for Uniform Civil Code, Faces Backlash From The Oppostion | UCC | Shashi Tharoor
Politics intensified after PM Modi's statement on UCC
play icon9:49
Politics intensified after PM Modi's statement on UCC
Smriti Irani questions Rahul Gandhi’s meeting with George Soros-funded Sunita Vishwanath in US
play icon5:22
Smriti Irani questions Rahul Gandhi’s meeting with George Soros-funded Sunita Vishwanath in US
Hollywood Star Julian Sands confirmed dead as human remains found in Mount Baldy wilderness
play icon1:46
Hollywood Star Julian Sands confirmed dead as human remains found in Mount Baldy wilderness
DNA: Non-Stop News: June 28, 2023
play icon3:36
DNA: Non-Stop News: June 28, 2023
72 hoorain trailer,72 hoorain movie trailer,72 Hoorain,72 hoorain teaser,72 hoorain movie,72 hoorain official trailer,72 hoorain movie teaser,72 hoorain trailer in hindi,72 hoorain first look,72 hoorain trailer reaction,72 hoorain release date,72 hoorain first look teaser,72 hoorain trailer review,72 hoorain movie trailer official,72 hoorain movie release date,72 hoorain trailer hindi,72 hoorain movie trailer in hindi,72 hoorain official teaser,