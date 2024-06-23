videoDetails

Why is Tilak banned in Ayodhya's Ram Mandir?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jun 23, 2024, 12:34 AM IST

After Ramlala was seated in the grand temple in Ayodhya, devotees from all over the country and the world are visiting the Ram temple. But in the meantime, the Ram Mandir Trust has taken a big decision which the devotees and priests are not liking. The devotees coming to see Ramlala seated in the Ram temple will no longer have a tilak on their forehead. The temple trust has stopped the priests of the sanctum sanctorum from doing so with immediate effect. Also, giving charanamrit has also been banned. Now the dakshina given to the priests will also be kept in the donation box. The priests are angry with this decision of the trust.