Why NASA wants public help to spot clouds on Mars

As NASA aims to collate 16 years of data gathered from the atmosphere of Mars, it is asking for people’s help to spot clouds on the red planet. This data can reveal a big secret about the planet

| Updated: Jul 01, 2022, 03:30 PM IST

