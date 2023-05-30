NewsVideos
videoDetails

Why non-Kashmiris on target in J&K?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 30, 2023, 11:33 AM IST
Target Killing In Kashmir: Once again a case of target killing came to the fore in Anantnag of Jammu and Kashmir. In Anantnag, a young man named Deepu, who worked in an amusement park, was shot dead. The question is arising whether the terrorists are scared of the G-20 conference?

All Videos

Rescue continues in Jammu road accident
4:10
Rescue continues in Jammu road accident
During interrogation accused Sahil reveal big things
2:31
During interrogation accused Sahil reveal big things
Sakshi Murder Case: Big disclosure in post mortem report!
10:53
Sakshi Murder Case: Big disclosure in post mortem report!
New revelations in Delhi Murder Case
0:51
New revelations in Delhi Murder Case
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's strong attack on Rahul Gandhi
1:16
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's strong attack on Rahul Gandhi

Trending Videos

4:10
Rescue continues in Jammu road accident
2:31
During interrogation accused Sahil reveal big things
10:53
Sakshi Murder Case: Big disclosure in post mortem report!
0:51
New revelations in Delhi Murder Case
1:16
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's strong attack on Rahul Gandhi
target killing in jammu and kashmir,target killing in kashmir,target killing in kashmir latest news,Target killing,target killing jammu kashmir,Kashmir,Kashmir Target Killing,kashmir target killing today,Anantnag,anantnag target killing,anantnag target killing news,anantnag target killing breaking,target killing anantnag,target killing in anantnag,jammu target killing,deepu target killing,amusement park worker target killing,Zee News,Breaking News,Hindi News,