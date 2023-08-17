trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2650065
Why the destruction came in Himachal got 'DECODE'

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 17, 2023, 02:16 PM IST
Monsoon havoc continues in Himachal Pradesh. Meanwhile, the death toll from landslides is seen increasing continuously. So far 17 people have died, while the rescue operation is still going on in the temple accident in Summer Hill area of ​​Shimla. So far the bodies of 14 people have been taken out from the debris.

