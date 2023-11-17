trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2689357
'Why the division of Hindus in India?', asks Swami Dipankar

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 17, 2023, 11:02 PM IST
Now only two states are left in the elections…Rajasthan and then Telangana. Amit Shah took command of BJP in Rajasthan. He mentioned Kanhaiyalal murder and appeasement politics and accused Congress of making Rajasthan a riot state. ..and promised that all the rioters will be in jail as soon as the BJP government is formed. Watch Kasam Samvidhan Ki..
