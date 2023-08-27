trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2654231
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Why there was uproar over Jayshree Ram in Ujjain school from Jammu?

|Updated: Aug 27, 2023, 02:04 PM IST
Jammu Kashmir Student Beaten: A shameful case has come to light in Kathua district of Jammu. A schoolboy was allegedly thrashed by a Muslim teacher for writing Jai Shri Ram on the blackboard in Kathua's Bani area. After this matter came to the fore, there were protests against the teacher and the principal in various areas of Kathua district including Basoli.
Follow Us

All Videos

Dalit youth murdered in Shivraj government...the mother of the deceased was stripped naked!
play icon2:5
Dalit youth murdered in Shivraj government...the mother of the deceased was stripped naked!
PM Modi mentions about Chandrayaan 3 success during Mann Ki Baat Episode
play icon34:13
PM Modi mentions about Chandrayaan 3 success during Mann Ki Baat Episode
People voted for the presidential election in Africa's Gabon today
play icon6:34
People voted for the presidential election in Africa's Gabon today
Delhi Police conducts full dress ‘carcade’ rehearsal ahead of G20 Summit
play icon1:12
Delhi Police conducts full dress ‘carcade’ rehearsal ahead of G20 Summit
Kerala: Southern Air Command of IAF organise static display of its fighter jets in Thiruvananthapuram
play icon3:24
Kerala: Southern Air Command of IAF organise static display of its fighter jets in Thiruvananthapuram

Trending Videos

Dalit youth murdered in Shivraj government...the mother of the deceased was stripped naked!
play icon2:5
Dalit youth murdered in Shivraj government...the mother of the deceased was stripped naked!
PM Modi mentions about Chandrayaan 3 success during Mann Ki Baat Episode
play icon34:13
PM Modi mentions about Chandrayaan 3 success during Mann Ki Baat Episode
People voted for the presidential election in Africa's Gabon today
play icon6:34
People voted for the presidential election in Africa's Gabon today
Delhi Police conducts full dress ‘carcade’ rehearsal ahead of G20 Summit
play icon1:12
Delhi Police conducts full dress ‘carcade’ rehearsal ahead of G20 Summit
Kerala: Southern Air Command of IAF organise static display of its fighter jets in Thiruvananthapuram
play icon3:24
Kerala: Southern Air Command of IAF organise static display of its fighter jets in Thiruvananthapuram
jammu kashmir student beaten,Student beaten,student beaten by teacher,student beaten by teacher in kathua,student beaten by teacher in jammu and kashmir,student beaten for writing jai shree ram,jai shree ram on black board,jai shree ram controversy,student writes jai shree ram on black board,student writes jai shree ram,kathua teacher,kathua teacher viral video,jammu kashmir teacher,Muslim teacher,muslim teacher viral,muslim teacher beats hindu student,Zee News,