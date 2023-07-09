NewsVideos
Why TMC government failed to stop violence, listen to TMC spokesperson's answer

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 09, 2023, 07:17 PM IST
West Bengal panchayat: The panchayat elections in West Bengal have turned into bloody elections. Here people have become enemies of each other's lives and the police are seen helpless. Voting for Panchayat elections took place in Bengal today. So far 18 people have died in the violence. After all, why there is violence in Bengal before every election? Strong debate on this issue today in Taal Thok Ke

