Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2747677
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Wife Ties Husband, Burns His Body With Cigarette; Chilling Video Goes Viral

Bhavya Singh|Updated: May 08, 2024, 01:15 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
This shocking incident, shared by Ghar ke kalesh on social media platforms like X and Telegram, has gained 1.9 million views online. In Bijnor, a woman brutally attacked her husband, drugging him and inflicting torture, including burning him with cigarettes and injuring his private parts with a knife. Allegedly due to his opposition to her extramarital affair, this event highlights the harsh reality of domestic disputes. You'll be shocked to see the full video.

All Videos

Shakib Al Hasan Threatens Fan Who Insisted For A Selfie - Video Goes Viral
Play Icon00:25
Shakib Al Hasan Threatens Fan Who Insisted For A Selfie - Video Goes Viral
Dolly Chaiwala Reaches His Tapri In Porsche; Watch Viral Video
Play Icon00:40
Dolly Chaiwala Reaches His Tapri In Porsche; Watch Viral Video
Viral Video: Octopus Emerges From Seafood Platter, Stirring Reactions Online
Play Icon00:33
Viral Video: Octopus Emerges From Seafood Platter, Stirring Reactions Online
Noida Viral Video: Dog Attacks Minor Girl In Housing Society's Lift
Play Icon00:58
Noida Viral Video: Dog Attacks Minor Girl In Housing Society's Lift
Air India employees suddenly takes sick leave
Play Icon03:43
Air India employees suddenly takes sick leave

Trending Videos

Shakib Al Hasan Threatens Fan Who Insisted For A Selfie - Video Goes Viral
play icon0:25
Shakib Al Hasan Threatens Fan Who Insisted For A Selfie - Video Goes Viral
Dolly Chaiwala Reaches His Tapri In Porsche; Watch Viral Video
play icon0:40
Dolly Chaiwala Reaches His Tapri In Porsche; Watch Viral Video
Viral Video: Octopus Emerges From Seafood Platter, Stirring Reactions Online
play icon0:33
Viral Video: Octopus Emerges From Seafood Platter, Stirring Reactions Online
Noida Viral Video: Dog Attacks Minor Girl In Housing Society's Lift
play icon0:58
Noida Viral Video: Dog Attacks Minor Girl In Housing Society's Lift
Air India employees suddenly takes sick leave
play icon3:43
Air India employees suddenly takes sick leave