Sonam | Updated: Aug 23, 2024, 07:16 AM IST

Kolkata Doctor Case Update: CBI expanded the scope of investigation in Kolkata rape murder case. Permission granted for polygraphy test of Sandeep Ghosh and 4 trainee doctors. Sanjay Roy, the main accused of Kolkata brutality, will also undergo polygraphy test. He had sought approval from the court.