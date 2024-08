videoDetails

Big Update on UP Police Recruitment Exam

Sonam | Updated: Aug 23, 2024, 06:46 AM IST

UP Police Exam 2024 Update: UP Police Constable Recruitment Exam from today. Exam on 23,24,25, 30 and 31 August. More than 48 lakh candidates appeared in the examination. 1174 centers were created in 67 districts. Security tightened regarding the examination. Monitoring will be done from the command control center.