Wikileaks website founder Julian Assange walks free after plea deal with US

| Updated: Jun 25, 2024, 11:02 AM IST

Wikileaks website founder Julian Assange has finally been released from a British prison. Assange was released after an agreement with the US. According to court documents released on Monday night, Julian Assange has agreed to plead guilty to exposing military secrets in exchange for his freedom in a US court, ending his years-long legal drama. Assange is accused of obtaining and disseminating national defense information.