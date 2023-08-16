trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2649903
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Will Chandrayaan reach two days before landing? Despite being close to the destination, Chandrayaan is far away

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 16, 2023, 10:50 PM IST
Chandrayaan-3 Location LIVE: ISRO has given big news about Chandrayaan-3, India's Chandrayaan has reached closer to the moon. It is being told that all the things of Chandrayaan mission are going on. Now Chandrayaan is only a few kilometers away from the moon.

All Videos

Is the Modi government trying to destroy Nehru's legacy? Listen to the answer of BJP spokesperson
play icon9:24
Is the Modi government trying to destroy Nehru's legacy? Listen to the answer of BJP spokesperson
DNA: Himachal was 'destroyed' in the name of development! heart-wrenching pictures of the devastation
play icon18:55
DNA: Himachal was 'destroyed' in the name of development! heart-wrenching pictures of the devastation
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: The name of Nehru...will be lost...everything is kept in the name...
play icon40:4
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: The name of Nehru...will be lost...everything is kept in the name...
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Congress spokesperson Surendra Rajput said – You are irritated by the name of Nehru
play icon8:33
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Congress spokesperson Surendra Rajput said – You are irritated by the name of Nehru
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: JDU spokesperson said - Nitish Kumar's relationship with Atal ji is not hiding from anyone
play icon9:59
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: JDU spokesperson said - Nitish Kumar's relationship with Atal ji is not hiding from anyone

Trending Videos

Is the Modi government trying to destroy Nehru's legacy? Listen to the answer of BJP spokesperson
play icon9:24
Is the Modi government trying to destroy Nehru's legacy? Listen to the answer of BJP spokesperson
DNA: Himachal was 'destroyed' in the name of development! heart-wrenching pictures of the devastation
play icon18:55
DNA: Himachal was 'destroyed' in the name of development! heart-wrenching pictures of the devastation
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: The name of Nehru...will be lost...everything is kept in the name...
play icon40:4
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: The name of Nehru...will be lost...everything is kept in the name...
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Congress spokesperson Surendra Rajput said – You are irritated by the name of Nehru
play icon8:33
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Congress spokesperson Surendra Rajput said – You are irritated by the name of Nehru
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: JDU spokesperson said - Nitish Kumar's relationship with Atal ji is not hiding from anyone
play icon9:59
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: JDU spokesperson said - Nitish Kumar's relationship with Atal ji is not hiding from anyone
Chandrayaan 3,chandrayaan 3 live location,chandrayaan 3 vs luna 25,Zee News,Breaking News,ISRO Big Update,चंद्रयान की 'महाजीत,ISRO ने दी 'खुशखबरी,chandrayaan 3 update,chandrayaan 3 mission,chandrayaan 3 news,isro chandrayaan 3,chandrayaan 3 latest news,isro chandrayaan 3 mission,chandrayaan 3 live,isro moon mission chandrayaan 3,chandrayaan 3 isro,chandrayaan 3 launch date,chandrayaan 3 launch video,Chandrayaan-3,luna 25 vs chandrayan 3,