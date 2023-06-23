NewsVideos
Will fight Lok Sabha polls together, say opposition parties after Patna huddle

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 10:42 PM IST
The ongoing opposition meeting at the CM's residence in Bihar's Patna has ended. 30 leaders of 15 parties participated in the meeting. Nitish Kumar has been unanimously chosen as the convenor. The meeting was attended by 30 leaders from 15 parties, including Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Mallikarjun Kharge, Mamata Banerjee, Omar Abdullah, Arvind Kejriwal.

Opposition Unity: Lalu Yadav asks Rahul Gandhi to get married
Opposition Unity: Lalu Yadav asks Rahul Gandhi to get married
PM Modi's address at state lunch
PM Modi's address at state lunch
2023 Mercedes-AMG SL55 First Look: Dil Chahta Hai Roadster Goes Modern, Seductive, Sinister
2023 Mercedes-AMG SL55 First Look: Dil Chahta Hai Roadster Goes Modern, Seductive, Sinister
DNA: When Syama Prasad Mukherjee, the founder of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, died in 1953
DNA: When Syama Prasad Mukherjee, the founder of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, died in 1953
DNA: The roots of Indian democracy have emerged from the Vedas!
DNA: The roots of Indian democracy have emerged from the Vedas!

