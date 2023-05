videoDetails

Will fulfill 5 promises in first cabinet says Rahul Gandhi

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 13, 2023, 06:29 PM IST

In Karnataka, the Congress party has won more seats than the majority. Overwhelmed by the victory of Congress, Rahul Gandhi has announced to fulfill 5 promises made to the people of the state in the very first cabinet. Will Bajrang Dal be banned in the very first cabinet meeting?