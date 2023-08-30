trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2655546
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Will Kejriwal become PM candidate before Mumbai meeting?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 30, 2023, 03:30 PM IST
Ahead of the two-day meeting of the opposition alliance starting tomorrow in Mumbai, the stir in I-N-D-I-A has intensified. There has been a demand to make Delhi CM Kejriwal the PM candidate of the opposition alliance.
Follow Us

All Videos

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia's attack on AAP
play icon5:39
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia's attack on AAP
'Demonstration' of indigenous weapons in Pokhran
play icon1:50
'Demonstration' of indigenous weapons in Pokhran
Tension increased again in Manipur
play icon4:47
Tension increased again in Manipur
Watch EXCLUSIVE visuals of Team India from Sri Lanka as they reach for Asia Cup
play icon1:39
Watch EXCLUSIVE visuals of Team India from Sri Lanka as they reach for Asia Cup
CCTV Footage surfaced in Amazon Senior Manager Murder Case
play icon5:15
CCTV Footage surfaced in Amazon Senior Manager Murder Case

Trending Videos

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia's attack on AAP
play icon5:39
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia's attack on AAP
'Demonstration' of indigenous weapons in Pokhran
play icon1:50
'Demonstration' of indigenous weapons in Pokhran
Tension increased again in Manipur
play icon4:47
Tension increased again in Manipur
Watch EXCLUSIVE visuals of Team India from Sri Lanka as they reach for Asia Cup
play icon1:39
Watch EXCLUSIVE visuals of Team India from Sri Lanka as they reach for Asia Cup
CCTV Footage surfaced in Amazon Senior Manager Murder Case
play icon5:15
CCTV Footage surfaced in Amazon Senior Manager Murder Case
India Mumbai Meeting,india meeting in mumbai,Opposition meeting,india alliance mumbai meeting,opposition meeting in mumbai,india meeting,opposition mumbai meeting,India Alliance,india next meeting in mumbai,opposition meeting mumbai,kejriwal on india mumbai meeting,india opposition mumbai meeting,INDIA Alliance Meeting,india alliance meeting in mumbai,opposition meeting india,mumbai india meeting,india alliance arvind kejriwal,kejriwal pm,