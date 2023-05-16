NewsVideos
“Will not backstab or blackmail…” DK Shivakumar’s full interview ahead of Delhi visit for CM talks

|Updated: May 16, 2023, 01:00 PM IST
Congress leader and Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar on May 16 left for Delhi to meet senior party leaders as race for Karnataka CM chair gets tighter. DK Shivakumar said, “I will not backstab and I will not blackmail.” Meanwhile, referring to his health condition said, he feels healthy today as well feeling proud. Referring to the selection of Chief Minister of Karnataka, he left the decision to the Congress High Command.

