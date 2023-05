videoDetails

Will the name of new CM in Karnataka be announced today?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 16, 2023, 09:49 AM IST

It is possible to announce the name of the new CM today after the results of the Karnataka assembly elections. On Monday, the observers reached Delhi and handed over the report to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. Find out in this report how far the churning of the Congress has reached.