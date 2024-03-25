Advertisement
Will Varun Gandhi join Congress?

Sonam|Updated: Mar 25, 2024, 06:04 PM IST
Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP has released the 5th list of its candidates for the Lok Sabha elections. BJP canceled tickets of 9 MPs. BJP has canceled the ticket of Varun Gandhi but has given ticket to Maneka Gandhi. Will Varun Gandhi join Congress?

