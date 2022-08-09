Will Virat Kohli find his way to come back in form for Asia Cup?

Once the Indian squad for the upcoming Asia Cup was announced, the big takeaway was the fact that Virat Kohli would be making a comeback to the side. The Men in Blue are scheduled to lock horns with arch-rival Pakistan a day after the commencement of the tournament

| Updated: Aug 09, 2022, 10:40 PM IST

Once the Indian squad for the upcoming Asia Cup was announced, the big takeaway was the fact that Virat Kohli would be making a comeback to the side. The Men in Blue are scheduled to lock horns with arch-rival Pakistan a day after the commencement of the tournament