Sonipat Fire Cracker Factory witnesses huge explosion

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 28, 2024, 12:26 PM IST
There has been a huge explosion in a firecracker factory in Sonipat, Haryana. The blast was so massive that the factory building was completely destroyed. The entire factory has turned into rubble. Many people are feared dead. 7 injured people have been brought to the hospital for treatment. The factory has turned into rubble, many people are feared dead in this explosion. Dead bodies of many people are buried under the rubble. 7 people are badly injured, referred to hospital due to critical condition. The factory was being run in the middle of Ridhau village. There is also huge negligence on the part of the administration, fire brigade and rescue teams are present at the spot.

