Wimbledon 2023: Mirra Andreeva Refuses To Shake Umpire's Hand After Controversial Docked Point

|Updated: Jul 11, 2023, 06:00 PM IST
Wimbledon 2023: Mirra Andreeva Refuses To Shake Umpire's Hand After Controversial Docked Point Mirra Andreeva declined to shake the umpire's hand when she lost to Madison Keys of the USA in the round of 16. Andreeva was eliminated from the current Wimbledon Championships after losing 6-3, 7-6, and 6-2.

