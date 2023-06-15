Advertisement
Wind to blow at a speed of 150 KM/Hr at time of Biparjoy, trains cancelled

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 08:49 AM IST
Cyclone Biparjoy will hit the coast of Gujarat today. The storm will reach Jakhau coast in Kutch between 3 to 4 pm. Winds can blow at a speed of 145 kilometers per hour.

