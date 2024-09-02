हिन्दी
2786469
https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/wolf-attacks-another-victim-in-ups-bahraich-2786469.html
News
Videos
videoDetails
Wolf attacks another victim in UP's Bahraich
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
Sep 02, 2024, 10:02 AM IST
Follow Us
The wolf has killed another victim in Bahraich, UP. The wolf has made a girl its tenth victim. Earlier the wolf had attacked an elderly woman.
