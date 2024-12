videoDetails

Woman Dies in Mohali Building Collapse

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 22, 2024, 11:26 AM IST

A multi-storey building collapsed in Mohali, Punjab. A woman died under the debris while many people are still feared trapped. Multi-storey building collapsed in Sohna area of ​​Mohali... It was told that basement digging was going on in the nearby building, due to which the foundation of the building became weak.. and it collapsed.