Woman flies with a flock of geese

Nathalie Maniglier has a degenerative eye condition, and before she loses her sight, there was something she wanted to experience: flying in formation with a flock of geese. She achieved that ambition on Wednesday (September 22), when pilot Dominique Cruciani took her up in his microlight over the French Alps, accompanied by a flock of juvenile geese trained to follow the aircraft through the skies.